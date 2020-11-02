Local law enforcement ensuring Covid-19 safety at the polls

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – We are one day away until the General Election and 18 news checked on how our local officals plan to keep the community safe at the polls.

Specifically, in Steuben County, there are 38 municipalities and 54 polling sites. The municipalities that have a police department within their community will be making sure the polling sites are following all the Covid-19 guidelines.

18 News spoke with Steuben County Sherriff about what his department will be doing for the communities in the county as voter turn out is expected to be very high.

“We will have deputies out with the sole assignment of touching base with those municipalities that don’t fall with ones that have a police department to ensure the safety of those sites,” Sheriff Allard said.

Sheriff Allard also said to remember to wear your mask, stay six feet apart, and to please be patient as polling sites are expecting record high voter turn out.