Local law enforcement ensuring Covid-19 safety at the polls

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – We are one day away until the General Election and 18 news checked on how our local officals plan to keep the community safe at the polls.

Specifically, in Steuben County, there are 38 municipalities and 54 polling sites. The municipalities that have a police department within their community will be making sure the polling sites are following all the Covid-19 guidelines.

18 News spoke with Steuben County Sherriff about what his department will be doing for the communities in the county as voter turn out is expected to be very high.

“We will have deputies out with the sole assignment of touching base with those municipalities that don’t fall with ones that have a police department to ensure the safety of those sites,” Sheriff Allard said.

Sheriff Allard also said to remember to wear your mask, stay six feet apart, and to please be patient as polling sites are expecting record high voter turn out.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator