Local library annex open by appointment

CORNING, NY (WETM) — While the Southeast Steuben County Library is temporarily closed for construction, a temporary mini library is open and ready for local readers.

The Library Annex located at 8 Denison Parkway East, 1st Floor, is providing services such as curbside returns, pickups, and limited browsing all by appointment only. To make an appointment you can call (607) 936-3713 or go to their website and schedule online.

The library gives many people and families the entertainment they desperatly need during the panndemic. Katherine Fultz is a mother of two and enjoys getting something for everyone in the family.

“It’s a great way to have some family time together without screams,” said Fultz. “It’s especially always nice to have new books in the house, or at least new to us books because it keeps the kids entertained and it is also nice for me because I have enjoyed doing some research on some new hobbies during this time and so I was able to get a book on gardening and hopefully expand my gardening skills that way.”

For some, going inside of establishments is not a risk that they are willing to take just yet. The library is providing a service so that they don’t have to take a step inside to check out a collection of good reads.

“We also have this wonderful service that I think is great for families it’s book bundles, you can call ahead or again, go online and you talk about the kind of books you like and the librarians will curate a bag of fun, so it’s like a grab bag, of fun items, that’s been really popular with families,” said Pauline Emery, Library Director.