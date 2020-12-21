Local nursing home receives the COVID vaccine

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM) – It was an emotional day at the Absolut Care Three Rivers nursing home as they became one of the first long term care facilities to get the COVID vaccine in New York.

“I’ll be honest when I saw the vaccine arrive today, I didn’t expect to get emotional, but I did,” said Absolut Care Administrator Sam Tripi, MHA, RN-BC, LNHA.

Pharmacists from Walgreens administered the Pfizer vaccine to both residents and staff at the nursing home. The vaccine is not required, but it is recommended.

“We are not making it mandatory for employees or staff, we respect their decision,” Tripi said. “We are trying to encourage them to get the vaccine; the science shows that it is safe

Tripi was the first person to get the vaccine in the facility. Employees and staff cheered and clapped as the pharmacist applied the red bandaid to his arm.

“We hope that after seeing us today get the vaccine that some of the employees will change their minds,” Tripi said.

A few months ago, this nursing home witnessed a huge spike of the virus, claiming the lives of many of its residents. Tripi is grateful for the vaccine but wonders what would have been the outcome if the drug had been developed sooner.

“We did our very best to contain it as soon as we had an outbreak, and we did a really good job,” Tripi said. “But had this vaccine come two months earlier, we may not have ever had to deal with that; that’s hard to imagine.”

Walgreens pharmacists will come back to the nursing home in three weeks for the second round of vaccinations.

“We will all receive our second vaccination, and at that time they will vaccinate any residents or staff who did not get vaccinated today and wish to do so,” said Tripi.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that 346,000 Doses of Moderna Vaccine and 120,000 Additional Doses of Pfizer Vaccine will be arriving this week.