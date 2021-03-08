Local nursing home welcomes visitors for the first time in almost a year

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Center Nursing Home opened its doors to visitors for the first time in almost a year.
“We are so happy and delighted to welcome back our families to Corning Center since we needed to close our doors nearly a year ago on March 11, 2020. We did everything in our power to keep our residents and staff safe from the awful pandemic, but now seeing the families return, warms our hearts, ” said Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz.
Brenda Smith’s mother is a resident at the nursing home. Smith said that she was so happy to finally see her mom.
“I’m feeling wonderful, it’s been a long time,” said Smith, “She seemed very happy when I saw her, she was very surprised.”
Four residents were able to see their loved ones in person today, and another 36 are scheduled to come in this week. Some of the visitors met with their family members in the dining room, while others at the resident’s bedside if deemed appropriate per the New York State Department of Health, according to Jacomowitz.
They NY DOH released a set of guidelines that nursing homes must follow in order to welcome guests.
- If county has less than 5% positivity rate, testing isn’t required, but encouraged
- If county has between 5% and 10% positivity rate, testing is required (within 72 hours of visit, testing resources made available through state department of health)
- No visitation if a county’s infection rate is greater than 10%
- No visitation if a facility has a new confirmed case within 14 days
- If visitor has had both vaccine doses administered, and is 14 days removed from second dose and within 90 days of second dose, no test is required, but is encouraged
- Maximum visitation capacity is 20% of resident population of the facility
- Nursing homes must have separate room for the visit to take place, or the resident is alone in the room