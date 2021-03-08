Local nursing home welcomes visitors for the first time in almost a year

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The Corning Center Nursing Home opened its doors to visitors for the first time in almost a year.

“We are so happy and delighted to welcome back our families to Corning Center since we needed to close our doors nearly a year ago on March 11, 2020. We did everything in our power to keep our residents and staff safe from the awful pandemic, but now seeing the families return, warms our hearts, ” said Spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz.

Brenda Smith’s mother is a resident at the nursing home. Smith said that she was so happy to finally see her mom.

“I’m feeling wonderful, it’s been a long time,” said Smith, “She seemed very happy when I saw her, she was very surprised.”

Four residents were able to see their loved ones in person today, and another 36 are scheduled to come in this week. Some of the visitors met with their family members in the dining room, while others at the resident’s bedside if deemed appropriate per the New York State Department of Health, according to Jacomowitz.

They NY DOH released a set of guidelines that nursing homes must follow in order to welcome guests.