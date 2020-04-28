Local pharmacists will not be testing public for COVID-19

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Earlier this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing pharmacists to conduct diagnostic testing for COVID-19. According to the Governor, this will create over 5,000 testing sights in the State. However, some local pharmacies are not planning on joining.

“We are a small independent pharmacy, we don’t have several pharmacists that are disposal to dispatch for something like that,” said Pharmacist at Quinlan’s Pharmacy Mike Rossetti. “For example, I’m pretty much the only pharmacists here in this Montour location, most of the time I don’t have extra pharmacists here so I don’t know what it entails so it’s hard for me to answer that question.”

Pharmacists at Gerould’s also said that they will not be testing the public for the Coronavirus because they have a lack of personal protective gear or PPEs.