Local reaction to NY Beer Tax proposal

BURDETT, NY (WETM) – A bill that has been proposed by a member of the New York State Assembly would increase the tax on beer by 100 percent.

The current tax set at from fourteen cents per gallon would be raised to thirty cents.

Some fear that the extra cost will be passed onto the consumer. Kate Fuller is the Director of Marketing and Guest relations at the Grist Iron. She doesn’t know what will happen if there is an increase but knows that this will be a hard business decision.

“It’s going to be tough, we would hate to pass it along to the consumer, but again business costs we would have to keep balance within the check,” Fuller said. “like I said would have that ripple effect.”

The increased revenue is estimated to reach around $50 million, money that would be split between SUNY and CUNY schools.

The bill also points out that New York has one of the lowest taxes on beer in the country and raising it would match the state’s wine tax.

Fuller isn’t convinced that the bill will pass but knows whatever happens, that the brewery brace whatever happens.

“So we really won’t know what that would be and I think this will be an uphill climb to get this proposal through,” Fuller explained. “But if it does happen I guess we will make adjustments as needed and see what we can do to lessen the blow.”