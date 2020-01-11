Local reaction to the Pink Tax

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Studies show that women are being charged more many products and services ranging from razors to dry cleaning and the governor has made a commitment to put a stop to it.

In a statement, Gov. Cuomo said, “women shouldn’t be nickel and dimed their entire lives because of their gender – it’s discriminatory and repugnant to our values and we’re putting an end to it.”

The Gov.’s site data that has been collected showing that women pay an extra seven percent on merchandise and up to 13 percent on personal care products.

“Why should women pay more than men? Why should women make less than men? I’ve never understood that I don’t think I even will, i think, we should all be on equal footing, and I think it’s unfair and unreasonable to think that women should have to pay more, or make less,” said Loren Vinal a local Cording resident.

If passed, service providers in the state will be required to post price lists and any businesses who refuse will face civil penalties.

“I think we are just expected to pay more for services because there is much more of a pressure on a woman to look a certain way and when you conceder the fact that women still make on average seventy-nine-cents to the dollar that a man makes, not only are we paying more we are earning less,” Sarah Blagg the manager of Card Carrying Books & Gifts.

This initiative is coupled with the Gov.’s commitment to reduce the gender wage gap, a key component in Cuomo’s 2020 woman’s agenda.