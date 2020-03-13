Local wine sanitizer selling well

ROCK STREAM, N.Y. (WETM) – As fear surrounding the new coronavirus, local stores have been selling out of hand sanitizer.

A couple of days ago our 18 news team reported on a local winery that was making hand sanitizer from wine. After our report people from all over have been traveling his store to purchase this creative hand sanitizer.

“The reaction has been overwhelming, we’ve had folks from Pennsylvania and the local area and New York coming in and buying our product, we even had an assisted living home in Montour Falls come by and buy quite a few bottles so we are responding to the community’s requirements for something that they are looking for that is not available on the shelves,” Dr. Mark Karasz, owner of Rock Stream Vineyards, said.

Dr. Karasz claims that people have driven upwards of three hours to purchase his sanitizer. He has tweaked the ingredients slightly, for example, instead of offering a gel or liquid-based aloe product, he has combined the two.

He has been selling so much that he ran out of the smaller bottles so he currently only carries that eight-ounce bottles.

“literally tripled our production lately and we are working literally around the clock in order to produce what we need to get for the folks that are out there… I feel great because I am able to supply things that folks are unable to get because the selves are literally cleaned out… and we are able to use our own high proof spirits in order to get the product that we want to get out to folks,” Dr. Karasz said.

He claims that he currently has about one-hundred bottles now and has the goal of having a couple of hundred by the weekend.