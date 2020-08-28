Locally owned Corning business closes its doors

CORNING, NY (WETM) – After 42 wonderful years of business, The Glass Menagerie ending its business on Market Street.

Jackie and Dick Pope, Owners of the family-run shop, love Corning and their family history is in the fabric of the city, but they are ready for this change.

The Popes started planning on closing their store since Christmas, and they say that the decision was not made because of the pandemic. They hope to move closer to their family and possibly travel.

“It’s bitter sweet in many ways, but we are ready, we are ready,” said Jackie Pople. “And it has been on an enjoyable experience, we are going to miss our customers, we are going to miss market street, we love market street, but it have come to the end of our journey.”

They are having a sale lasting through Labor Day Weekend.