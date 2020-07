UPDATE:

Photos taken by Mandy Ross

At least one patient has been transported via LifeNet 7-7 to Robert Packer Hospital

Traffic conditions as of 2 PM according to 511NY

PAINTED POST, NY (WETM) – Emergency responders are currently working the scene of an accident involving a log truck that has rolled over and struck multiple cars in the area of Terwilliger’s on 417 in Painted Post.

Traffic in the area is likely to be affected for a while, so if possible please use alternate routes.

