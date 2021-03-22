Loud explosion noise in Corning over the weekend

VIDEO SOURCE: Steve Rose

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Many residents in Corning and the surrounding area may have been woken up to a loud boom at approximately 12:23 am Sunday.

It is unclear at this time what caused this disturbance. Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said, “It is our belief that the sound originated in Gibson and or South Corning/Canton area and echo through the valley. The Steuben County 911 Center also received calls on the and advised NYSP and Steuben County Sheriffs, too.”

This noise was recorded on people’s doorbell cameras and sent to 18 News.

We will continue to search out the cause of the blast.