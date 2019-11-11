Military veterans in Steuben Sheriff’s Department recognized

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Representing some 40 military veterans now serving in the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, county Corrections Officer Gary Audinwood and county Deputy Matt Butler receive the National Defense Pin in recognition of their service to the nation Monday at the county Public Safety Building.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said the pins will be distributed privately to the other military veterans on staff by county Capt. Dave Sutton.

More than 20 percent of those now serving Steuben are military veterans, Allard said.

“These pins are just a small token of appreciation of the debt this nation and this county owes these people,” Allard said. “But those who meet these people on duty will see the pin and know what they have done for our country.”