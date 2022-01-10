Millport man arrested for illegally living in Erwin apartment

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Millport man has been arrested for burglary after almost a year of investigation into an incident first reported last winter.

Danial Sargent, 29, was arrested by New York State Police on January 9 in connection to a reported burglary from January 2021.

State Police learned that Sargent was allegedly living in an apartment on Eagle Drive in the Town of Erwin while the actual tenant was staying in Rochester for a period of time. The landlord noticed Sargent in the apartment and contacted State Police.

Sargent was arrested in Corning and charged with second-degree Burglary (a class-C felony).