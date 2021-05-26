Missing Broome County girl found in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – 15-year-old Adrianna Leidecker, who was reported missing on May 16 from Broome County, has been located in Steuben County according to New York State Police in Painted Post.

Leidecker was returned to the custody of her parent and police did not disclose any additional information on her condition or where exactly she was found.

LOCATED on May 25, 2021 in Steuben County. https://t.co/A6t6y3oDvS — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 26, 2021

Leidecker was last seen at a residence on Hyde Street in Whitney Point and left after 1 a.m. on May 16.

State Police say she has runaway on several other occasions and she’s previously been located in the Dryden area in Tompkins County and in Pennsylvania.