Nearly $200,000 is owed to the City of Corning from unpaid parking tickets

Corning, NY (WETM) – It can be easy to forget to pay a parking ticket, but be aware, fail to pay three tickets issued by the City of Corning, and your car could be towed.

As of February 25, 2021, the City of Corning is owed $192,044.80 from unpaid parking tickets. According to Police Chief Jeff Spaulding, $100,000 of that is from late fees alone.

In 2005, the Corning City Council amended the Fines and Fees Code to double the parking ticket fees after two weeks of non-payment. The code also states that after a vehicle has three parking tickets and the owner has received four notices to pay, that car can be towed.

The car owner can reclaim their vehicle, but only after their parking tickets and fees are paid in full. They will also have to pay the towing company for their services on top of what they owe to the city. There are currently 3,768 registered plates that have three or more tickets.

We reached out to Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman to ask him how the City of Corning could be affected if these funds are not collected, but he declined to comment.

Chief Spaulding explained that there are 10,006 unpaid tickets issued over the last 10 years. There are roughly 6,300 vehicles registered outside of the city, and the Corning Police can not tow vehicles outside of the City limits.

“The City is currently exploring how we can integrate our outstanding parking ticket data with the license plate readers (LPRs) that are in the police patrol cars,” Chief Spaulding said.