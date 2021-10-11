Netflix announces “Blown Away: Christmas” competition series

(WETM) – Netflix has announced a new season of the glassblowing competition show “Blown Away,” which has previously collaborated with the Corning Museum of Glass.

“Blown Away: Christmas” will debut as a four-part special on Nov. 19 as part of the Netflix “Here for the Holidays” release of films, series, and shows.

The series will be hosted by interior designer and television personality Bobby Berk of Queer Eye. Berk appeared as a guest judge in season two of Blown Away. Resident evaluator and glass master Katherine Gray will also return in the series after appearing in the first two seasons.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Blown Away’ since the moment it premiered, and I’m honored to be officially joining the family as the host of ‘Blown Away: Christmas,’” Berk told Variety. “I got a taste of the incredible experience and craftmanship as a guest judge on Season 2 and can’t wait to get back into the hot shop this holiday season.”

According to Netflix, five fan favorites from the first two seasons will participate in the Christmas-themed show. The winner of the Christmas-themed show will receive a $10,000 cash prize and an additional $10,000 to be donated to their charity of choice.

The Corning Museum of Glass tells 18 News they are not involved with the Christmas special, but that they are “thrilled” for the new series. The museum’s Shops will be holding a Blown Away holiday event in December and details on that event will be released soon.