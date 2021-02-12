New $1,000 COVID relief grant available for Corning local businesses

CORNING, NY (WETM) – While many small businesses have struggled through the pandemic, the Corning Gaffer District is giving a helping hand to local businesses.

The Pandemic Recovery and Business Model Adjustment Grant is a one-time reimbursement grant set up to help local businesses with Covid-related expenses.

This program is made possible by donations from Corning Enterprises and Corning Credit Union, who each donated $50,000 for the grant program.

“Corning Enterprises is delighted to partner with CCU in helping businesses develop new strategies during this pandemic,” said Chris Sharkey, president of Corning Enterprises.

Gary Grinnell, President & CEO of the credit union, stated, “We know it’s been a difficult year for many small businesses and 2021 will continue to present significant challenges. Corning Credit Union is excited to be able to help support businesses in Corning’s Gaffer District as they continue to evolve to serve their customers.”

Local businesses can apply for the grant through the Gaffer District. The grants and the amounts are dispersed depending on eligibility. Eligible expenses include updating or purchasing point of service systems(POS), upgrading e-commerce, and more. Regular day to day operating expenses unrelated to coronavirus accommodations are excluded.

Click here for more information.