New Radium Analysis filed suit against Hakes Landfill Expansion

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Sierra Club, People for a Healthy Environment, and Concerned Citizens of Allegany County have filed an amended petition in Steuben County Supreme Court on Friday to update their legal challenge to the expansion of Hakes C&D Landfill in the Town of Campbell.

The filing updated the lawsuit filed by the environmental groups and three individuals against the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Town of Campbell on April 9th of last year.

“Rather than investigate what is happening, DEC has chosen to stick its head in the mud,” Bartholomew said.

The lawsuit alleges that DEC and the Town of Campbell violated the requirements of the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) when they failed to take a hard look at the scientific evidence contained in the landfill’s leachate test results of significant levels of radium and radon in the landfill and failed to conduct further testing before approving the landfill expansion. The lawsuit also alleges that DEC and the Town of Campbell failed to mitigate the risks of the expansion.