New Route 54 bridge opens in Steuben County

URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) – The new Route 54 bridge over Loughline Creek in the town of Urbana is now open to traffic at the south end of Keuka Lake, according to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez.

The $2.76 million project included the construction of a new steel multi-girder bridge which can now accommodate wider vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians using new shoulders and sidewalks along the bridge. Construction included the use of hot-dipped galvanized steel components to mitigate potential corrosion and deterioration of the bridge, effectively providing a longer service life, and requiring less maintenance over time.

“Governor Cuomo and the Department of Transportation are prioritizing rebuilding our roads and bridges across the state with a focus on accessibility and resilience,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “The new bridge along Route 54 in Urbana will now provide access for all users of the transportation system and promote mobility and connectivity year round for the local community and its many visitors during the summer months.”

The bridge over Loughline Creek is directionally west of the Hammondsport Fire Department and just south of the Hammondsport Central Schools near the southern end of Keuka Lake. As part of the project, new sidewalk along Route 54A will be installed between the intersection of Route 54 and the Hammondsport Central Schools, enhancing safety for nearby pedestrians and bicyclists.

Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said, “On behalf of Steuben County, we are sincerely appreciative of New York State’s investment in the replacement and modernization of the Route 54/Loughline Bridge in Hammondsport. This intersection serves as the gateway to Keuka Lake, and this project provides motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians safe and reliable access to many accommodations and attractions.”

Construction began in November 2020 and work continued throughout the winter months using an alternating single-lane traffic pattern and a temporary traffic signal.

While the new bridge is open to traffic, construction activities will take place during the summer months to remove the temporary detour and signals, perform landscaping work and install new sidewalks along Route 54A. The entire project is expected to complete by the end of August.