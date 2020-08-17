New scholarships available for SUNY Corning Community College students

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – SUNY Corning Community College’s Development Foundation has announced two new scholarships available for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Georgia M. Verdier ‘74 Honorary Scholarship is a $1,000 award to a full-time student, with a commitment to social justice issues and public service. Participation in SUNY CCC’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Center’s programs and workshops is also highly encouraged.

The Charles A. Hill ‘84 Scholarship is a $2,000 to two eligible students. Both recipients must be

full-time students.

Recipient #1 criteria:

● African American male

● Participation in extracurricular activities (clubs, sports, government, volunteerism, etc.)

● Preference to a resident outside of Chemung, Schuyler, and Steuben counties

Recipient #2 criteria:

● African American parent

● Preference to female

Submissions can be made through the Diversity Center page on the SUNY CCC website and

will be accepted through Monday, September 7. Awards will be offered by September 25.

More information or questions can be directed to the SUNY CCC Development Foundation at

607-962-9458 or foundation@corning-cc.edu.