New Year brings Jail Bail reform

Corning, N.Y. (WETM)- Earlier the year State Legislatures voted to eliminate cash bail for most misdemeanors and violent offenses. This goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Steuben Sheriff Jim Allard is not a fan of the changes and has him worried for the community.

“After January of 2020 what typically has resulted in a person locked up pretrial or established bail for the release will now be released for over 400 crimes, they will be automatically arraigned and released,” Allard said. “And in my opinion, it makes the public much more at risk, it’s not a, it’s not a move that makes us safer by any means.”

His feelings are shared with the Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

“It’s going to make our jobs more difficult as far as getting people into the court,” Baker said. “It also puts us in a position where the reality is that victims and witnesses are going to be a lot less safe then they are today.

Baker thinks about the conversations he is going to have with his clients.

“For the first time in my 25-year career I will be telling people on the first day of the new year that they will not be as safe as they were a year before,” Baker said.

But not everyone dislikes the upcoming changes. Public Defender of Steuben County Shawn Sauro is an advocate for the change but knows that the transition might not be smooth.

“I don’t want people to be afraid of the changes and there are going to be some bumps in the road and there are going to be some issues but Steuben County is made up of some fantastic folks in law enforcement and on the defense side as well and we are working together to make it better,” said Sauro.

Officials from Steuben County have been preparing for this change by phasing it in. The jail has been slowly releasing people so that when the New Year rolls around they are not releasing everyone all at once according to Mayor Matthew Whitmore.

“We don’t want to do it all at once because if we got to release 80 some inmates at one time it’s going to be a burden to us, it’s going got be a burden to the people in the county and the sheriff in the magistrates in the county don’t want to do that,” said Mayor Whitmore. “But we still have inmates here had bail that will be released at some point this month.”

“On one end we see the public is less safe on the other end we see the inmates less safe so I’m trying to find why in any way shape or form where the lengths of these changes have to go to benefits any member of the state of New York,” said Allard.

Sauro is worried that the fear is going to be spread.

“I don’t think we need to have this attitude about it like it’s going to be anarchy and it’s the purge and all of these bad things are going to happen,” Sauro said.

“I don’t think that there is anybody that disputes the fact that there needed to be some changes as it relates to cash bail for indigent folks that’s a long way from where we have gone and what we did is we stepped right over that and then charged and dove over the cliff with these reforms by eliminating cash bail all together I don’t see any way that this doesn’t result in injury to someone or even death due to the fact that a person was released that shouldn’t have been,” Allard shared.