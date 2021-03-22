NYS Sen. Tom O’Mara does not call for Rep. Tom Reed’s resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Last week a Rep. Tom Reed was accused of sexual misconduct by former lobbyist Nicolette Davis in The Washington Post.

Davis alleged that back in 2017 inside of a Minneapolis bar, Reed was intoxicated, “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh.”

Sunday, Rep. Tom Reed released a statement apologizing to Davis saying, Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional.

New York State Senator Tom O’Mara said that he was surprised to hear of this accusation against Reed and that he is disappointed to see all of Reed’s hard work come to an end. But he does not believe Reed should resign.

“I am not calling for his resignation at this point,” I did not call for the resignation of Andrew Cuomo over the initial couple of allegations against him and my calls for him to resign primarily surrounding the nursing home scandal.”

O’Mara said that you can not compare what Reed is accused of doing to the accusations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Allegations against Cuomo involved the primary individuals within his office, within his employment and his direct subordinate, I this there are distinctions there,” O’Mara said.

Reed said that he will not seek re-election in 2022. Many are wondering who will run for the seat.

“I never say never,” O’Mara said. “I will certainly look at options.”

He went on to say that he is extremely happy being Senator for the 58 district.

“I enjoy the job that I do, having recently been named the ranking member, a Republican member of the finance committee, which is very important in the budgeting process that we are in the middle right now, I’m really enjoying this role representation that I’ve been able to provide,” O’Mara said.

Reed released the following statement on Sunday evening saying that during the time of the trip he was battling alcoholism: