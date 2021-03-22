NYS Sen. Tom O’Mara does not call for Rep. Tom Reed’s resignation after allegations of sexual misconduct

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Last week a Rep. Tom Reed was accused of sexual misconduct by former lobbyist Nicolette Davis in The Washington Post.
Davis alleged that back in 2017 inside of a Minneapolis bar, Reed was intoxicated, “briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp” and moving “his hand to her thigh.”
Sunday, Rep. Tom Reed released a statement apologizing to Davis saying, Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect, and was unprofessional.
New York State Senator Tom O’Mara said that he was surprised to hear of this accusation against Reed and that he is disappointed to see all of Reed’s hard work come to an end. But he does not believe Reed should resign.
“I am not calling for his resignation at this point,” I did not call for the resignation of Andrew Cuomo over the initial couple of allegations against him and my calls for him to resign primarily surrounding the nursing home scandal.”
O’Mara said that you can not compare what Reed is accused of doing to the accusations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“Allegations against Cuomo involved the primary individuals within his office, within his employment and his direct subordinate, I this there are distinctions there,” O’Mara said.
Reed said that he will not seek re-election in 2022. Many are wondering who will run for the seat.
“I never say never,” O’Mara said. “I will certainly look at options.”
He went on to say that he is extremely happy being Senator for the 58 district.
“I enjoy the job that I do, having recently been named the ranking member, a Republican member of the finance committee, which is very important in the budgeting process that we are in the middle right now, I’m really enjoying this role representation that I’ve been able to provide,” O’Mara said.
Reed released the following statement on Sunday evening saying that during the time of the trip he was battling alcoholism:
“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them.
Second, I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.
Third, I plan to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions. In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can. To others who may be struggling the way I have, please know that by seeking help your life will be forever changed in an extremely positive way. Though the journey is hard please know the rewards are amazing and you are worth it.
As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start.”