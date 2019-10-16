Obituary for fatal Steuben County crash victim released

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The obituary for Nikki Wise, one of four people killed in Steuben County, has been released.

PRATTSBURGH-Nicole R. “Nikki” Wise, 25, of Townline Road, passed away early Saturday morning (Oct. 12, 2019).



Born in Rochester on Aug. 14, 1994, she was a daughter of Jeffrey A. Wise and Kelly (Zimmer) Wise.



A graduate of Prattsburgh Central School, Nikki received her bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in Buffalo and was presently working towards her master’s degree and was scheduled to sit for her MCAT. Nikki has been a member of the Phi Sig Sorority since college and will forever love her Sorority sisters.



Currently she was employed by Pathways and had worked at Lakeview Health, Snell Farms and the Conable House in Bath as a family support specialist, shift leader and Senior Counselor. All the kids there loved her and considered her preferred staff.



While working at Conable House, Nikki was pursuing a career as a Psychiatrist, specializing in abused children.



She will be remembered for her selfless nature and the desire to always care for others, especially troubled children. Nikki was also known for how much she loved her family and her dogs, Kato, Kahn and Kali. She also loved horses and enjoyed riding and showing them.



Nikki did not have a negative bone in her body and could always find the good in anyone. She loved life and making people happy; her smile lit up a room. She was beautiful inside and out.



An amazing tennis player, Nikki also played basketball, participated in 5K races, obstacle course races and especially enjoyed being outside and hiking.



Surviving are her mother, Kelly; one sister, McKenna Wise (Trey DuVall); one brother, Nicholas Cartella; her maternal grandparents, Carl and Patricia Zimmer; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was predeceased by her father, Jeffrey A. Wise in June 2019; and her paternal grandparents, Dr. Robert A. and Elinora Wise.



Calling hours are being observed on Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath, 107 E Steuben St. where a memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 1 p.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at Prattsburgh Rural Cemetery.



Those wishing may contribute in her memory to Pathways in care of the Conable House, 33 Denison Parkway West, Corning, N.Y. 14830.

Wise, Adam Bellamy, Coy Miner, and Korbie Higgins died on Oct. 12 as a result of the crash around 1:00 a.m.

Dustin Drake was the lone survivor of the accident, suffering a broken arm and leg.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard tells 18 News that Drake has been released from Strong Memorial Hospital.

Rhonda Clark, the aunt of Miner, tells 18 News that some, and possibly all of the victims, were at Maloney’s Pub in Hammondsport prior to the accident.

Employees at Maloney’s Pub would not comment on the accident.

According to Allard, the vehicle was traveling north on Route 76 when the car went off the road and struck a tree. The road was closed for 10 hours as investigators gathered evidence and documented the scene.

New York State Police, the Pulteney Volunteer Fire Company, Hammondsport Ambulance, and the Prattsburgh Protective Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident.

Services for Higgins will be held at LaMarche Funeral Home at 35 Main Street in Hammondsport. Calling hours are Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Information for Bellamy and Miner’s services has not been publically released.