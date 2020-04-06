Obituary released for first COVID-19 death in Steuben County

Breaking News
Two Steuben County residents die from COVID-19
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – An obituary posted in the Elmira Star-Gazette and by Fagans Funeral Home identifies Barbara Perry, 89, as the area’s first COVID-19 death.

The Steuben County Public Health Department reported the passing of an 89-year-old woman from the Village of Bath on April 2. Perry’s obituary says she was a “casualty of COVID-19” and an active member of the Bath community for 66 years

She worked at the Hallmark Store on Liberty St, Bath, NY for 40 years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Bath and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Bell Choir. Barbara and her husband Dick taught polka, swing, and ballroom dancing for many years.

Fagans Funeral Home

Perry is survived by her sister, several children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Perry’s obituary notes that memorial services will be held at a later date and that donations may be made to St. Mary’s Church in Bath.

