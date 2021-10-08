UPDATE: One arrested on outstanding warrant after Corning standoff

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police took arrested a Corning man after an hour-long standoff on Decatur Street.

Around 10:45 a.m. on October 8, 2021, Corning Police were on patrol when they observed Thomas Savino, 58, in front of his home on Decatur Street, near Ferro Avenue and Lane Street. Savino had an outstanding bench warrant for his previous arrest for Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Resisting Arrest.

Thomas J. Savino

When Savino saw the Corning Police, he retreated into his house and slammed the door.

Members of the Corning Police attempted to negotiate with Mr. Savino by phone without luck.

Members of the Corning Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police established a perimeter around the home. After about an hour, Mr. Savino exited his house and was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas J. Savino was arraigned in a Steuben County Court before the Judge Chauncey Watches and was remanded to the Steuben County Jail without bail. He has a reappearance date at a later time.

Savino was also arrested in 2019 for attempted cruelty to animals after police suspect he threw a rock at a dog.