One person arrested after Corning burglary

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Christopher Delooze was arrested after Corning Police responded to a burglary in progress on Hammond Street Tuesday morning.

According to Corning Police, the suspect fled the home prior to police arriving, but officers located evidence left behind and were able to track him to a residential area near Park Avenue.

Officers located Delooze hiding in the backyard of a residence and took him into custody without incident.

Delooze was arrested and charged with two counts of felony Burglary in the 3rd degree.

According to Corning Police, Delooze is allegedly responsible for another burglary at the same residence on May 15. Delooze was processed at the Corning Police Department and turned over to the Steuben Co. Sheriff’s Office to be arraigned in Steuben County’s Centralized Arraignment Court (CAP) located in Bath.

The Corning Police were assisted at the scene by members of the New York State Police.