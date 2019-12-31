Open Carry in New York

BATH, NY (WETM) – New York is one of two states in the US that prohibits openly carrying handguns with the exception of long guns according to the Giffords law center.

The center went on to say on their website that there are studies that show that there is evidence that openly carrying firearms “endangers public safety.”

But not everyone feels that way. Vivian Woodworth is a manager at Louie’s Gun Shop and says she feels safer when she can see when someone has a gun.

She even mentions that a local church that has armed up after hearing of another shooting in a place of worship.

“I have a pastor that comes into our gun shop and he has assigned two people to sit on different areas the pews on the sides of the churches in regards to safety and that was after one of the other big shootings that we had in California,” Woodworth said.

According to the United States Concealed Carry Association or USCCA, New York does not have a specific law banning open carry, but the licenses you can get are concealed license.