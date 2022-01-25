Owner dragged during Corning carjacking

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning man was dragged a short distance while struggling with someone who was stealing his car earlier this week, according to Corning Police.

Around 5:15 p.m., Corning Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Baker Street. Police learned that the owner of the car pulled up to a business and began unloading things from his car while it was still running.

Police said that while he was walking back to his car, he saw someone calmy get in the driver’s seat. The car owner then ran to the car and got in on the passenger’s side to try to stop the person. However, police said the individual “ignored his commands to stop” and accelerated the car during a struggle with the owner. The car owner was dragged a short distance and the vehicle fled the scene. The owner suffered minor injuries, according to Corning Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corning Police Department at (607) 962-0340, ext. 1500. Anyone who sees the stolen 2021 gray Hyundai Elantra with the license plate DGE7242 is asked to call 911.