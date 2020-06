PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Painted Post Police are looking for the man driving a dark Nissan pickup truck that dragged a man on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck has a New York license plate and had a “Trump” sticker on the rear window on the drivers side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Painted Post Police at 607-962-4604 or email paintedpostpolice.pppd@gmail.com.