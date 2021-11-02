Parade of Lights returning to downtown Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Gaffer District has announced the Parade of Lights will return for the 2021 holiday season.

Last year’s Crystal City Christmas events including the Parade of Lights and Sparkles were canceled due to the pandemic.

This year’s parade will be held on Nov. 27 and will include “lighted moving displays” ranging from marching bands, floats, and the arrival of Santa Claus on a horse-drawn carriage.

The Parade of Lights will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Market Street from Wegmans to the intersection of Wall Street.

The Gaffer District will also celebrate Small Business Saturday prior to the parade.

