Parents, students and educators share their thoughts about reopening schools

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Remigaming education for the future can be tricky, so educators turn to the public for their insight through Thought Exchange.

Thought Exchange has been a tool for educators to communicate with each other. Angela Marshall, from Nassau BOCES, opens up the discussion to everyone asking people, “What ideas and thoughts do you have as you think about a return to in-person schooling?”

Thousands of people have already left comments and concerns about reopening schools. James Frame, District Superintendent of GST BOCES, says that regionally, 1,500 have participated, generating some of the highest participation rates in the state.

Frame says that they are reviewing the comments and will help shape the conversation about reopening schools. People can rate comments that they agree with out of five stars. Not all comments are strictly about the operations of opening.

“This has been stressful for everyone involved. Mental health and well being are a crucial component. The social & emotional needs of educators and students need to be addressed before we can continue work as normal,” says one poster on Thought Exchange.

