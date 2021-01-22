Parking restrictions in Bath this weekend for Daryl Tombs funeral procession

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Temporary parking restrictions will be in place across Bath starting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 to 1 p.m. on Jan. 23 for the funeral of local first responder Daryl Tombs, who passed away from COVID-19.

The Bath Village Street Department and the Police Department will erect temporary no parking

signs at the following locations that will prohibit parking:

On East Morris Street from East Steuben St to Pulteney Square East On East Steuben Street from Gansvoort Street to Campbell Street.

East Steuben Street will be closed from East Morris Street to Pulteney Square East from 9:30 am

to 11:30 am to accommodate for all of the Fire, Ambulance and Police vehicles. All State Route

415 through traffic will be detoured down East Morris Street

Daryl served in several roles throughout his life, including as a Critic Care Paramedic with Corning Ambulance Service and then AMR for 30 years. He was also a member of the Savona and Campbell Fire Departments, the Bath Ambulance Corp. and Fingerlakes Ambulance Service.

Daryl was also a CLI teacher through EMSTAR and instructed countless EMTs and paramedics students.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Carole Tombs, children Adam (Michelle) Travis, Justin (Megan) Tombs, Cameron (Jennifer) Tombs, Brittany Williams (Curtis Wininger), Mackenzie Travis, and Kaitlyn Tombs, his grandchildren Avery Hoffman, Johnathan Castle, Abigail Tombs, Dylan Travis, Anastazja Caroline Burlew, Remington Tombs, Wade Travis and Lincoln Tombs, 2 brothers Dale (Tonya) Tombs and Robert Tombs, nephew Kevin (Tabatha) Tombs and his in-laws Gordon and Alberta McCann.

Calling hours are being observed on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm at the Bond-Davis Funeral Home of Bath. A private Funeral Service will be held on Saturday and an EMS procession to the Seaman Cemetery in Savona will follow.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Daryl’s name to Savona Fire Department 17 McCoy St. Savona, NY 14879 or Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corp. 110 East Steuben St. Bath, NY 14810.