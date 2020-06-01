Peaceful protest in Bath New York after the death of George Floyd

BATH, NY (WETM) – Roughly a dozen protesters stood outside the Village of Bath Police Department in with solidarity of the protests happening across the world after the death of George Floyd.

The protestors held signs that read, “Black Lives Matter,” “No Justice No Peace,” and the last words that Floyd said, “I can’t breathe.” For one protestor, she felt a need to be out here today.

“The state of this situation, in our United States, is getting worse and worse,” said Marie DeRosa, a protestor. “I think it was a travesty of justice that this officer had a knee into a person’s neck, and that person died, and it could have been [totally] done differently.”

Bath Police Chief Chad Mullen stood outside of the Police Department, shaking the hands of the protestors and holding conversations with them. He supports the protests, as long as everyone remains safe.

“I don’t condone riots,” said Mullen. “Peaceful protests are what this country is built on, and I think it’s very important that people have a voice.”

Mullen’s interactions with some of the protestors meant a lot to them and their understanding of local law enforcement.

“I’m pretty proud of myself that the Police Chief took the time to tell me “good job” with what I’m doing,” said Nathaniel Clemmer, a protester. “So, seeing that, now I know that not all officers and police chiefs, detectives, not all law enforcement officers are corrupt, crooked, doing illegal, stuff. That’s a very proud moment in my eyes.”

Mullen says that he does not support the actions of the officers that ended the like of George Floyd.