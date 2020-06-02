Peaceful protest in Corning New York after the death of George Floyd

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Protestors demonstrate peacefully in front of Corning City Hall today after the death of George Floyd.

Cars honked their horns in supports as protesters held signs that said, “Silence = Violence,” “Stop Killing Black People,” Black Lives Matter,” and more.

Alasyn Johnson, one of the peaceful protesters, shared why she was out today and what the movement, Black Lives Matter, means to her.

“Because people keep saying all lives matter, all lives matter, that’s not technically what we are saying,” Johnson said. “We just want to be included in those all lives that matter. We get it, but right now, we want to let you all know that, black lives matter as well, so it’s not, pick or choose.”

Domari Greene has been organizing not only the protest in Corning but in Elmira as well. His message is clear about why he protests.

That we are more than thugs, we are more than animals, we live here, our lives are of value,” said Greene. “But we’ve got to have those that oppress us to recognize that, but until then, black lives matter forever, and you can’t say all lives matter until it’s recognized.”

Throughout the protest today, people have donated food and treats in an act of kindness and support. Greene said that the wife of a retired police officer dropped off a pizza.