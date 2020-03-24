Pharmacist sees a surge in costumers during coronavirus pandemic

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – After a call for former medical workers and medical personnel from Governor Cuomo to assist in the battle against the coronavirus, a local pharmacist wanted to help, but with an influx of frightened customers, he knew that he was needed in the store.

“There was a mass email to everybody in the health care professionals to see if they can help in any extraordinary ways,” said Mike Rossettie a Pharmacist at Quinlan’s Pharmacy & Medical Supply. “We are just looking to do what we can and we are all so busy as it is anyway, but it is a nice idea and if anybody can do some extra help that’s great.”

He explains that they are so busy in part because many people are in fear that their “regular” medications will run out.

“I think people are fearful that they are not going to have the supply of their normal medication, blood pressure, diabetic meds and so on, which isn’t true,”Rossettie said. “We have had no disruption of the supply chain so far but it is human nature here in a crisis like this that people have been trying to get their prescriptions refilled early and maybe stockpile for the future, who knows how long this will last.”

Rossettie says that he can’t give people an extra supply of most medications without a prescription from their doctor.