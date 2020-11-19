Plans for Painted Post Holiday Parade released

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Plans for the Painted Post Holiday Parade on Dec. 12 were released on Thursday, with reminders for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade of decorated vehicles will begin at 6 p.m. at Hodgeman Park and end in Craig Park after going through the local streets.

“Due to the current COVID limitations, we ask all parade watchers be mindful of social distancing practices and not gather in large groups. With the long parade route, families can enjoy viewing from their vehicle, front porch, or the sidewalk.”

According to the parade organizers there will be no parking restrictions during the event.