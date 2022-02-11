Police: Big Flats man beats 3-month-old puppy to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been arrested for allegedly beating a 3-month-old puppy to death and killing at least one other dog, according to Corning Police.

Michael Crouse, 22, was arrested by Corning Police following an investigation into the suspicious deaths of three dogs at one residence between September and December 2021. Police said that someone on Dodge Avenue reported her 3-month-old Shih Tzu was found dead in the morning on December 13. The resident said this was the third dog death since September.

After an autopsy at Cornell Animal Hospital in Ithaca, it was determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Police alleged that Crouse punched, kicked and threw the puppy on the floor with enough force to kill it.

Crouse was also allegedly living in the same home on Dodge Avenue but was not the dog’s owner. However, police were unable to find Crouse until he was arrested on February 11.

He was charged with third-degree Criminal Mischief and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (both class-E felonies). He was taken to the Steuben County Jail to await arraignment in CAP court on February 11.

During the investigation, police discovered that Crouse allegedly cause the death of another dog. More charges may be filed at later date against Crouse for this death after the information is turned over to the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office.