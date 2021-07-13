Pookie’s Little Britches opens Market Street location

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Local leaders celebrated the opening of Pookie’s Little Britches on Market Street Tuesday morning.

The store is located in the former Van Heusen clothing store building. Pookie’s Little Britches is a consignment shop that buys and re-sells lightly used items, including children’s clothing. After operating multiple locations across the area, owner Valerie Rook says she’s excited to bring the store back to the Crystal City.

Rook has been running the business, which is named after her grandparents, for 18 years.