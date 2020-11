CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – County Route 128, between the CR 119 turnoff and Depot Street in the Town of Canisteo will be closed to all through traffic from 9 am to 3 pm Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 for road repair, county Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti has announced.

According to the county, there will be no on-site detour for traffic in that section of the road.