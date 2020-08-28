Portion of Route 415 in Wayland to close for construction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a two-day road closure along Route 415 in the town of Wayland, Steuben County, to facilitate a culvert pipe replacement just south of Atlanta East Wayland Road (County Route 36).

On Monday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 1, this area of Route 415 will only be accessible for local traffic and emergency vehicles. A detour will be in place guiding motorists to use nearby exits to access Interstate 390.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.