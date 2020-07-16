Possible extension for Market street closure

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The coronavirus has shaken the economy throughout the nation and communities are working hard to get businesses back up and running despite heavy restrictions. The Gaffer District is now planning on extending the closure of Market Street to street traffic until Labor Day to help businesses and bars get back on their feet.

The decision ultimately lies with the Corning City Council, and representatives from the Gaffer District hopes that a decision will be made by the end of July. But not all local businesses are pleased with this proposal.

“I was against doing this project in the beginning,” said William M Boychuck, who is the owner of This and That as well two buildings on Market Street. “I think it’s limiting the amount of people that will eventually come to Market Street and it will, in the long run, cause more problems because of the fact that revenue comes from the people that are parking here that are over parking and so forth.”

Not everyone is against this project, including many restaurant owners. Many strongly support the street remain closed because much of their businesses are now conducted outside. This is also profitable for Doug Cornfield the Director of Disability Dream & Do, who sells honey to raise money for his non-profit.

“I just think it’s a great thing actually I would like to see this year after year,” said Cornfield. “It would be a great thing for the street I think they need to expand more parking and make that a little more easy for other people, maybe a couple of other safety measures, but other than that I love it, I think it’s going to be a great thing if they continue to do it.”

The Gaffer District says they have 74 completed surveys from business owners and several hundred from visitors answering questions about the street closure. They say that the results were mixed, but they think this is the best move for local businesses based on the data collected.

Another survey was made by a local business owner that circulated through town gathering information from 58 individuals. They say that the data shows that more people are against the closure. Their results show that 51 percent of the survey takers are against the closure from continuing.

We asked to see the results from the surveys conducted by the Gaffer District, but they say that we cannot share that information until after the City Council has the information.