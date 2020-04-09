Prattsburgh receives $200,000 for business district wastewater project

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Rep. Tom Reed today announced $200,000 in federal funding for the Town of Prattsburgh for a business district wastewater project.

The lawmakers say “the funding will secure sustainability for 11 existing businesses, support the creation of 15 new jobs, help retain 63 existing jobs, and encourage the re-occupancy of empty commercial space by building a wastewater collection build over 1,000 feet of wastewater collection sewer lines, manholes, and a pump station and would allow for further improvements to the facility’s treatment capacity collection system.”

“This federal investment is great news for supporting economic growth in the Town of Prattsburgh, especially during these uncertain times,” said Senator Schumer. “These federal funds will allow the Town of Prattsburgh to expand their sewer service, which has been hampering the growth of the town in recent years. With the new wastewater system, the town will be able to support flourishing businesses, adding good-paying jobs and provide a serious shot-in-the-arm to the local Steuben economy. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue fighting to ensure that communities across Upstate New York have the resources they need to support local business.”

“Investing in local economic growth is more important than ever,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding is a great investment for Prattsburgh and will not only create an efficient sewer service, but will provide good paying jobs for hard-working and resilient New Yorkers.”

“We care about making sure our constituents have fair access to safe and functioning wastewater systems,” said Rep. Reed. “This project will greatly benefit the residents in and around Prattsburgh, and we were proud to support it.”

“The Steuben County IDA is pleased to hear that our continued efforts to help bring public sewer to the Town of Prattsburgh has been successful in helping secure funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of Steuben County IDA. “We would like to thank Senator Schumer and his staff for their continued support of this project and the assistance they provided in securing ARC funding. This funding will help move this project forward providing vital public infrastructure to businesses in Prattsburgh.”