Prattsburgh receives $200,000 for business district wastewater project

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Rep. Tom Reed today announced $200,000 in federal funding for the Town of Prattsburgh for a business district wastewater project.
The lawmakers say “the funding will secure sustainability for 11 existing businesses, support the creation of 15 new jobs, help retain 63 existing jobs, and encourage the re-occupancy of empty commercial space by building a wastewater collection build over 1,000 feet of wastewater collection sewer lines, manholes, and a pump station and would allow for further improvements to the facility’s treatment capacity collection system.”
“This federal investment is great news for supporting economic growth in the Town of Prattsburgh, especially during these uncertain times,” said Senator Schumer. “These federal funds will allow the Town of Prattsburgh to expand their sewer service, which has been hampering the growth of the town in recent years. With the new wastewater system, the town will be able to support flourishing businesses, adding good-paying jobs and provide a serious shot-in-the-arm to the local Steuben economy. I am proud to announce this federal investment and will continue fighting to ensure that communities across Upstate New York have the resources they need to support local business.”
“Investing in local economic growth is more important than ever,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This funding is a great investment for Prattsburgh and will not only create an efficient sewer service, but will provide good paying jobs for hard-working and resilient New Yorkers.”
“We care about making sure our constituents have fair access to safe and functioning wastewater systems,” said Rep. Reed. “This project will greatly benefit the residents in and around Prattsburgh, and we were proud to support it.”
“The Steuben County IDA is pleased to hear that our continued efforts to help bring public sewer to the Town of Prattsburgh has been successful in helping secure funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of Steuben County IDA. “We would like to thank Senator Schumer and his staff for their continued support of this project and the assistance they provided in securing ARC funding. This funding will help move this project forward providing vital public infrastructure to businesses in Prattsburgh.”
Schumer’s original letter of support for the project, sent to the EDA late last year, appears below:
Dear Dr. Fleming,
I write in support of the application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration submitted by the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, on behalf of the businesses and stakeholder groups of the Town of Prattsburgh. The requested funding would support critical infrastructure upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant currently serving the Prattsburgh Central School District campus. This project is essential to sustaining and expanding the region’s rapidly growing businesses sector.
Prattsburgh has an historic business district with many buildings constructed before World War II. The anchor in the business district is the Empire Telephone Corporation, whose telephone services can be traced back in the town to 1896. While the area has a public water supply, because of the town’s older structures, nearly every property relies on an individual on-site septic system. The Prattsburgh Central School District campus is the only exception, which has a small wastewater treatment plant. The Empire Telephone Corporation plans for a new call center in an existing building in the business district, but has been unable to determine a reasonable solution for the expansion’s greater wastewater treatment needs. The current lack of usable green space make the construction of on-site septic system impossible. In addition, any potential further growth would be stymied by the lack of access to a modern and reliable wastewater treatment facility.
The Town has put together a comprehensive plan to upgrade and further develop the school district’s wastewater treatment plant to help service the area’s burgeoning business district. The project would build over 1,000 feet of wastewater collection sewer lines, manholes, a pump station, and would allow further improvements to the facilities treatment capacity. This project would also make useable currently vacant storefront space, and create the infrastructure needed to support the population growth from new staff at the proposed call center and service facilities. Without this project, the retention of current jobs and further expansion of the business industry face significant risk of decline. Funding from the EDA would not only promote economic development, but also the preservation of a long-standing cultural staple in Prattsburgh.
I applaud the Town of Prattsburgh and the role it continues to play in supporting the expansion of enduring New York businesses and hope its application for funding meets with your approval.
Thank you for your consideration. Please do not hesitate to contact me or my grants coordinator in our Washington, DC office at 202-224-6542.