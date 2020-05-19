Prattsburgh receives more than $748K in new funding for wastewater project

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Prattsburgh will be receiving a U.S. Economic Development Administration investment of $748,500 for a wastewater collection system, according to Rep. Tom Reed.

The new funding comes after Rep. Reed and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand announced $200,000 for the Prattsburgh wastewater project.

“This project will be of great benefit to Prattsburgh and its residents,” said Reed. “We were proud to support this funding and will continue to advocate for smart federal policies that generate job growth in the community and stimulate the local economy.”

Following the initial funding announced in April, the lawmakers said “the funding will secure sustainability for 11 existing businesses, support the creation of 15 new jobs, help retain 63 existing jobs, and encourage the re-occupancy of empty commercial space by building a wastewater collection build over 1,000 feet of wastewater collection sewer lines, manholes, and a pump station and would allow for further improvements to the facility’s treatment capacity collection system.”

Jamie Johnson, Executive Director of the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said, “We wish to thank Congressman Reed for helping to secure these important Economic Development Administration funds for Prattsburgh’s downtown business district wastewater project. This important project will enable Empire Telephone to add 15 to 20 good paying local jobs to their payroll and secures Empire Telephone as an employer in Prattsburgh for the future. Congratulations to the town of Prattsburgh on the announcement of this good news.”



EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds. More information on EDA’s grant process and investment process can be found at www.eda.gov.