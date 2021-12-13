Radisson Hotel Corning to close doors Jan. and Feb. 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local hotel has announced it will be closing its doors for the beginning of the new year.

Radisson Hotel Corning announced over the weekend that it will close starting January 2022 due to the rise of COVID-19 variants and a usual decrease in business during the first few months of the year. It plans to reopen starting in March 2022.

The hotel said they received the announcement of the closing from its corporate offices last Monday and said it feels this is the best choice for the community and employees because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions.

The hotel’s full statement can be read below: