Radisson Hotel Corning to close doors Jan. and Feb. 2022

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local hotel has announced it will be closing its doors for the beginning of the new year.
Radisson Hotel Corning announced over the weekend that it will close starting January 2022 due to the rise of COVID-19 variants and a usual decrease in business during the first few months of the year. It plans to reopen starting in March 2022.
The hotel said they received the announcement of the closing from its corporate offices last Monday and said it feels this is the best choice for the community and employees because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions.
The hotel’s full statement can be read below:
Due to the recent state of emergency put into place by the governor of New York regarding the evolving variants of the Covid-19 virus and the decreased demand in business during the first few months of the year, the Radisson Hotel Corning will be closed for the months of January and February 2022, reopening in March 2022. The team at the Radisson Hotel Corning holds this community and their place within it near to their hearts and feel that this decision is the best for the property team, community, and guests alike with the uncertainty as it relates to travel restrictions and keeping everyone healthy. We look forward to re-opening in March!Radisson Hotel Corning