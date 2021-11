ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) – The reopening of the County Route 115 bridge over the Canisteo River in Erwin is being delayed until May 2022.

The Steuben County Legislature says issues such as supply chain delays, material shortages, and labor issues forced the delay.

The county Public Works Department says continued work on the bridge during the winter months would undermine the bridge’s quality and safety.

Motorists will be advised to continue to use the marked detour until the project is completed.