Rep. Tom Reed wants Corning Inc. employees to get the vaccine, now

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Corning Incorporated plays a key role in COVID vaccine development by making the Valor glass vials.

Corning’s medical glass containers protect the COVID-19 vaccine. Representative Tom Reed urges that the employees making these vials at the Big Flats plant get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“I understand the magnitude of it, but I am at the point now that I don’t give a damn,” Reed said. “I want these 100 employees to get shots in their arms today, rather than deal with the political consequences of treating them separately than everybody else.”

Reed fears that if the plant becomes a hot spot for the virus, that the production for these vials will slow down, causing a lag in vaccine availability.

“To me, they are a critical asset and they should get vaccines in their arms yesterday,” said Reed. “And I will freaking drive myself up there to get the bottles and put them in their arms.”

A representative for Corning Inc. said that they do not have a statement at this time in response to the Congressman’s statement, but they did confirm that they have over 300 employees at the Big Flats plant where they make the valor glass vials.

The same day, Reed criticized Governor Andrew Cuomo for expanding the eligibility for New Yorkers to get the vaccine. Reed said that when Cuomo dropped the age restrictions from 75 to 65 and allowed other groups such as teachers to get the vaccine in Phase 1b, he opened the valve to 75 million people to receive a vaccine without the supply to deliver.

Reed wanted the federal government to step in and take over vaccine distribution for New York.

“I am for full federalization of taking over New York distribution program,” Reed said, “Because they have completely dropped the ball and by that what I mean is that the state distribution program needs to be run by federal resources such as FEMA and the National Guard.”