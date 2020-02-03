Representative Tom Reed in an exclusive interview about Iran bills

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Representative Tom Reed’s frustration was made apparent on the House floor last Thursday about how two bills were presented.

“The way they did it the other day was just pure politics, and the play political shenanigans which is frustrating to me,” said Rep. Reed.

Both bills passed in the house. One blocks funding for military action against Iran and the other repeals a 2002 bill that gives the authorization for military force. The measures were presented as amendments to an unrelated commemorative coin bill.

“Now I stand in opposition today because this is a sham, you are using a commemorative coin bill on the floor of the house so that we cannot debate the merits of this constitutional question, that is a sham,” Rep. Reed said last Thursday.

Representative Reed did initially vote in favor of these bills in July but switched on principle on how they were presented.

“And then to have the audacity on the other side to essentially challenge me personally, it was just a culmination of those two things that came together, we expressed it,” said Rep. Reed.