SAVONA N.Y. (WETM) – A river rescue involving multiple children in the Cohocton River is underway Friday evening, a first responder source tells 18 News.

The rescue is happening on Scudder Road near State Route 415 and the Savona, Bath and Corning Fire Departments are responding. Multiple boats have been dispatched to the scene from across Steuben County.

This is a breaking story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available,.