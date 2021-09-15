Roads closing in Corning throughout next week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning has announced more roads will be closed from the end of this week through next week for various construction projects.

On September 16, 17 and 20, State Street from Third Street to Fifth Street will be closed from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

On September 21 and 22, Canisteo Street from Lower Delevan to Watauga Avenue will be closed to traffic and parking.

From Tuesday, September 20 through Friday, September 21, the following roads will also be closed to traffic and parking: