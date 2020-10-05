Savona man arrested for strangulation, assault, and unlawful imprisonment

Corning Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Savona man for Strangulation, Assault, and Unlawful Imprisonment.

Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on October 4th, Mikel C. Beer, of Savona, New York was arrested and charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, Assualt in the Third Degree and Unlawful Imprisonment in the Second Degree, following an investigation into a report of domestic violence. It is alleged that Mr. Beer struck, choked, pushed and restrained a member of his family or household while at a residence in the Town of Bradford, New York.

Mr. Beer was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The victim was treated by emergency medical services at the scene.

WETM will provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Corning
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now

Maps Generator